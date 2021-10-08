Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $317.87 and last traded at $315.16. Approximately 136,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,245,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

