Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 264,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 117,727 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 757,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.