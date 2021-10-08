TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $7,015,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

