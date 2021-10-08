Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $706.74 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

