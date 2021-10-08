Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TBBK stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.47.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

