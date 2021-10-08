Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLSPF. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.