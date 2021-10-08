Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.