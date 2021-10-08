FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Lowered by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$885.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.77. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.