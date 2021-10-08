Analysts Offer Predictions for Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

NYSE SAR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.