Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 785,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WSFS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.