5,458 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.