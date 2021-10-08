Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17,801.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of Outfront Media worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after purchasing an additional 914,735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

