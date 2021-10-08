Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 435,710 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 209.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.36% of UMH Properties worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

UMH opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

