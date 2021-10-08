Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.84 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

