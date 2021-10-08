Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,679.50 ($35.01) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £36.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,971.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,176.25.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have bought a total of 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 in the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

