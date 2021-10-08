The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust surprise trend. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fifth straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales growth was attributed to strength across all segments coupled with robust volume, pricing and mix. Management issued its outlook for fiscal 2022. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, cost leverage gains due to higher sales and other benefits. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs and reinvestments and other impacts hurt the company’s margins, which weighed on the bottom line. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on PG. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $345.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

