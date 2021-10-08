Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,100

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242 ($16.23).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,362.50 ($17.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.10. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

