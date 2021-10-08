Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 1,679,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.39 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

INGXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

