Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:CE opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
See Also: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.