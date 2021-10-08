Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CE opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

