Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 609,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $3,573,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

