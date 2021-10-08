Berenberg Bank Increases Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 900

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 863.50 ($11.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10).

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

