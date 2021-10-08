Berenberg Bank Increases Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 900

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 863.50 ($11.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10).
Darktrace Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.