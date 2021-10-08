Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$11.78

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of analysts have commented on ECN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.33. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -507.31%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

