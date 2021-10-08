WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$11.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$6.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.