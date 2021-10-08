Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

FRES has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 815.40 ($10.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 816.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.17. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

