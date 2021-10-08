Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,320 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

