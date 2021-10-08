Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,967,000 after acquiring an additional 331,483 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after acquiring an additional 212,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

