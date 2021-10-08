Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

