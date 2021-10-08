Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $571,000 Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.