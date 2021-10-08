The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2,719.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The AZEK by 38.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The AZEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

