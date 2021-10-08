Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 282.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $4,555,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

