SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 319.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 622,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 827,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Qudian by 39.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 808,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qudian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 251.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Qudian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

