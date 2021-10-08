Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.13 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

