State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 14,550 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.