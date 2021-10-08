SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

