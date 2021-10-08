State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

