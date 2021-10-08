State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

