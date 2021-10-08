State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.06 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.39 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

