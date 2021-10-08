Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,762.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,509.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average of $267.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

