Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $128,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

