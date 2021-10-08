HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$18,100.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$18,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,700.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

