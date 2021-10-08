CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.23. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 71,013 shares trading hands.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

