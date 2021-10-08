Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,608 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

