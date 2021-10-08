Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $33.38

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

