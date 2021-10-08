AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

