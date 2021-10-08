Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

