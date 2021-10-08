Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Sells 4,614 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $43,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Saturday, September 25th, Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91.

Shares of BB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.