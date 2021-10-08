Brokers Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

