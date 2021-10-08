Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

