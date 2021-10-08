Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bombardier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 3rd.

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

