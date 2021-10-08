Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.44.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.56. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.86.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.18 million. Analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

